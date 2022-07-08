Troop 9 Boy Scout Paints to Earn Eagle Rank

DULUTH, Minn. — Today, members of Boy Scout Troop 9 began painting the outside of the Duluth Food Shelf.

This act of service will help one of the scout members get his eagle rank. Which is the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scout of America program.

To achieve the eagle rank, scouts must demonstrate leadership for the benefit of their community.

“I really want to help out the homeless. I think doing them a big favor is how to help them.”

Yung went on to explain what the painting will look like when finished. “So this building right here is going to be green and the little red part is going to be black.”

He says that Chum Food Shelf chose the painting. Elliot and members of Troop 9 will continue painting throughout the weekend.