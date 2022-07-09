Public Meetings Set for Duluth Police Chief Search

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has announced when and where two public meetings are taking place this month as part of the Chief of Police hiring process.

The first will be on July 20 at the Harrison Community Center starting at 5.

The second will be on July 26 at the Portman Community Center starting at noon.

Each meeting will help city officials receive feedback from city residents, and answer any questions about the selection process.

Chief Mike Tusken will retire from the department at the end of the month.

An interim chief will be announced soon, who will begin in August as the search for the new chief is expected to continue through September.