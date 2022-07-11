Duluth Huskies See Three Players get All-Star Team Recognition

DULUTH, Minn.- Being named to an All-Star team is quite the accomplishment for any athlete. Three of Duluth Huskies will represent their team and the Great Plains division in this year’s Northwoods League All-Star Game.

Kristian Campbell, Eddy Rosario and Jake Christianson have been selected to play in this All-Star game later this month.

Campbell has the fifth best batting average in the league and leads the team batting .371 with 49 hits, and a menace on the base paths with the second most stolen bases in the league at 23.

Right behind him is catcher and DH, Rosario who’s batting .350 on the season, the seventh best in the league, with 29 RBI’s in just 27 games.

Having a lights out season on the mound, the closer Christianson has 42 strikeouts, an ERA of .92, tied for first in the league with five saves in just 19.2 innings of work.

The All-Stars say it’s all about hard work.

“It means a lot, I mean I love what I put into the team and everything, I just do my best I can everyday and just love to be out here, love it,” says Campbell.

“I’d like to face, you know the best hitters in the Northwoods, get exposed a little bit and see how my stuff plays against the better hitters and just go have a great time,” says Christianson.

“Everybody was pumped and excited because we’re going to the all-star game to represent the Huskies and this is a pretty good team so I’ll be excited to represent the Huskies in the all-star game for sure,” says Rosario.

The All-Star Game is set for July 29 at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.