Duluth Parks and Rec and Duluth Public Library Host Story and Play

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Parks and Rec department is partnering with the Duluth Public Library this summer to put on Story and Play events throughout the community.

This is their second year of doing this and it takes place every Monday during the summer for kids in the community to come and hear stories as well as play at the park. Each week takes place at a different park in the area, and Monday’s location was Cascade Park.

Staff say it’s a good way for kids who are transitioning into kindergarten to get a feel for organized activity and learning structure.

“Summer can be a lot going on, but it can also be a lot of down time. I think especially if there are caregivers that are just watching children and looking for something to do, maybe they don’t know quite what to do with kids. It’s a nice, organized activity but also allows for lots of free play,” Duluth Public Library Early Literacy Librarian, Carmella Hatch says.

Next week’s Story and Play will take place at Riverside Park at 9:30 AM.