Roundabout Project Near Glenwood Street To Begin July 18

DULUTH, Minn. — If you are frequently around the Lakeside neighborhood near Woodland Avenue you may need to think about an alternate route.

Construction for a new roundabout will begin July 18 on the intersection of Glenwood Street, Snively Road, and Jean Duluth Road, right next to Lakeview Covenant Church.

Work was originally set to begin this week, however the concrete pipes needed for the project did not arrive in time.

This has pushed back a start date to next Monday.

Drivers can expect signage directing them to follow the appropriate detours.

The St. Louis County Public Works Team has partnered with the City of Duluth to build the roundabout that is expected to improve traffic efficiency and safety near the intersection.