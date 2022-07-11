Sunday Morning Out For Moms Held At Ursa Minor

DULUTH, Minn.– The moms of Duluth got to enjoy a Sunday morning workout at Ursa Minor Sunday.

Fit4Mom Twin Ports, held a Hustle and Hops themed workshop for adults only with workouts tailored for women going through different stages of pregnancy and motherhood. It gives moms, and soon to be moms, the chance to hang out, get moving, and most importantly, feel understood.

“It’s just the community that you build, like having a village around you makes all the difference. For mental health and physical health. I mean there’s so many moms that go through post-partum depression afterwards because they don’t have people around them that understand, and this, you can ask anyone of these people that are here. They’ll tell you the same thing. It’s made all the difference,” Meg Blum, the Fit4Mom Twin Ports owner, said.

Fit4Mom encourages all moms to come out and bring their kids. It is $20 to sign up and comes with one free drink ticket. Non-alcoholic options are available.

For a full schedule of classes go to @fit4momtwinports on Facebook or check out their website here.