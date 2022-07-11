Twins Visit The Northland For Baseball Youth Clinic

PROCTOR, Minn.– “We had this opportunity to ask the Twins to host one of the camps up here, and you know, it’s been a process over the last few months to put together, get the right date, but we’re glad to see that we could figure out a day. A nice day to say the least, here in Northern Minnesota, to host them,” Board President of Proctor area youth baseball, Andy Donahue, said.

For the first time ever, over at Egerdhal Field, kids ages five to 13 were able to play ball with the Minnesota Twins for a youth baseball clinic. Excitement was in the air while over 150 kids from the community gathered together to not only play their favorite sport, but play with their home team.

“It’s really the smile that they have. The excitement, the kids were her e50 minutes before the event actually started, and they were ready to go. So, to see the smile on their face, the excitement that they have, the energy that they’re putting into the day. That is the best part of it. Also, the love of the game, and learning some of the fundamentals from their favorite ball club,” Andy said.

At this free Play Ball! Minnesota youth clinic, the young athletes learned how to throw, catch, and hit the ball. Learning the basics of the all American sport, all while being motivated by the Twins to practice their hardest.

“I mean, it’s really cool for the Twins people to come out here and help with the little kids today. It’s good to help them start younger so they can learn, and get into good habits while they’re still young,” Baseball player, Oden Johnson-Brunette, said.

Play Ball! Minnesota was brought to the Upper Midwest to encourage kids to play baseball and softball.

And with the help of the Proctor coaches, high school baseball team, and parents, this was brought right here to the community.

“It’s really the collaboration. The effort that out whole community puts together, you know. We have kids from not only the youth that are participating, but we have some of our upper levels. We have some of our high school player that are involved, and then also coaches from our organization,” Donahue said.

Although it was the Twins last stop of their three day youth clinic tour. Organizers hope to bring them back for the winter season