Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car On Glenwood Street

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says a pedestrian died when hit by a car Sunday night. The incident happened about 11:15 p.m. Police identified the victim as 39 year-old Jessica Jimenez. Police say she was walking on Glenwood Street when a car driving eastbound hit her approaching Old Howard Mill Road.

The department says the driver was a 16 year-old boy who at first thought he hit a deer.

According to the department’s post on Facebook, despite lifesaving measures the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicated there was no suspected impairment or distraction by the 16 year-old.