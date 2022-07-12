Animal Allies Hosts Kids Through Their Day Camps

DULUTH, Minn.–If you or someone you know has a kid who love animals and art, there’s a summer day camp opportunity just for them.

Animal Allies offers several summer camp options but this week’s session is focused on animals and art. This specific camp option is targeted to kids ages ten and up and they are able to spend most of their day on site with different animals. Campers will get the opportunity to talk to artists and create different projects that focus on highlighting the animals that are up for adoption.

“It’s so rewarding, especially when you have you know first timers and they get to hang out with the kids that have been here consistently year after year. It’s really fun to hear them share their stories and get really excited about coming back or getting involved during the school year and it’s just super rewarding to see kids excited about animal welfare and excited to be here,” Humane Education Manager Nicole Facciotto tells us.

Animal Allies is excited to bring kids back on campus for the first summer since the pandemic hit. Other than this week’s Art and Animals camp, Animal Allies has other opportunities for kids to have thi shands on experience. There are waitlists for other summer camp options, as well as volunteer programs and birthday party celebrations. The staff also anticipate their Youth Allies Program that will be starting in the fall. You can get more information on this opportunity on Animal Allie’s website.