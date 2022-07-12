Duluth FC Secures Playoff Spot

The team will await final seedings following Med City's final games this week.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s official, Duluth FC has solidified their spot in play-offs this year. The final game of the season on Friday will lock in where the team falls in the brackets, but no doubt for these guys, this is the most exciting part of the season.

Making playoffs was a goal in the club since the start of the season. Becoming somewhat of a tradition in recent years, having made it to post season four times since entering the NPSL in 2017. The Bluegreens say they thrive on a big stage.

“You know, as an athlete kind of what we want to do is compete and play in those big games, playoffs especially here, with our fans we get a home game first, it’s always a great atmosphere, I think last year we had close to a thousand fans a game, you know there’s much more about it because if you win, that’s the only way you can go, if you lose you go home so you know it’s just a whole different game, people play that much harder and so it’s that much more rewarding when you win,” says Duluth FC defender Jake Starling.

The Bluegreens look to get a win in their final regular season game this weekend at home against Sioux Falls Thunder FC at 7 PM. The team will await final seedings following Med City’s final games this week.