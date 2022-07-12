Historic Flood Levels Begin to Recede on Rainy Lake

RAINY LAKE, Minn. — Water levels are finally receding on rainy lake, and the National Weather Service plans to end the flood warning today.

Rainy Lake water levels are expected to decline 10-12 inches from now until July 15. Although, heavier than expected rainfall on the lake would slow the rate of decline.

In an interview with homeowner on Rainy Lake, Terry Wood, “I was away for a week from one of my businesses and for five nights in a row I woke up and it was almost like PTSD and there were nightmares about sandbagging. It was crazy, but now that the waters are receding, again we’ll use the weight, it’s like a sandbag off of our shoulders.”

Today MnDOT began removing the temporary, emergency grade raises on Highway 11 near Rainy Lake. It is anticipated that the removal will take approximately two weeks. The county encourages people to drive at slow speeds, have patience, and travel with heightened awareness.

“The locals for sure have been trying to support the businesses that are on the lake because Highway 11 was horrible. They shut it down to one lane, but with all the powers that be, they did their best to not close the road and thank god they didn’t,” said Wood.

Residents are on the way to beginning the clean-up process. The county plans to assist in sandbag and debris removal from their properties.

Koochiching County Sheriff, Perryn Hedlund said, “really the clean up is gonna be substantial. It’s gonna be probably a months long effort just to make sure that we provide the resources that people need for the clean-up and also the debris removal from their property.”

Outside help is currently on pause because the debris and sandbag removal is not in full swing yet. “We just ask that everyone has patients with the process and with each other. We’re in this together and we’re gonna get through it together. It’s been painful, but we will come out stronger from it.”

The Red Cross and Salvation Army have offered financial and mental health support to the area throughout the flood. The groups also gave out free gas cards to homeowners who were affected by the recent flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, Rainy Lake may return to normal levels early to mid August.