Lake Superior Zoo Announced Lion Lily Has Passed Away

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo announced in a Facebook post, their female African Lion Lily has passed away Tuesday.

After very quickly becoming lethargic and losing her appetite the veterinary staff sedated her and performed a full exam over the week.

The initial findings indicated a possible mass and free fluid around her chest and heart.

With no way to treat her condition the staff made the hard decision to euthanize her at almost 15 years-old.

The Chief Executive Officer said in the post, “Losing an animal here at the Zoo is like losing a member of our family. Lily was a charismatic animal and will be missed greatly by our team, members and community.”

Lily was preceded in death by her brother, Leo and is survived by her sister, Malkia who is staying in Duluth to live out the rest of her days.

The Zoo said the 300 pound lion’s favorite things were interacting with guests, rubbing on the windows, rolling around with her siblings, rubbing against special scent enrichments, and hearing herself roar. She also loved heavy whipping cream.

