UW-Superior Men’s Basketball Holds Youth Skills Camp

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS men’s basketball team is hosting a three day skills camp for kids ranging from 5th to 12th grade.

The campers will work on skills work and the speed of play the game requires, with an emphasis on a teamwork environment, all while having the opportunity to stay on campus and live like a Yellowjacket.

“We hope they have fun, but at the same time we want to have a workmanship here and we want them to get better, you know, they came here to hopefully want to get better at the game of basketball and we want to just provide a great experience too. We know they want to compete, we know they want to be in the gym and if we could keep that at a high level, along with having fun at a high level, that’s what we want them to take away,” says UWS head men’s basketball coach Greg Polkowski.

There will be more opportunities to learn from the Yellowjackets this summer, the basketball team will be holding a scoring camp next week. Click here for more information or to sign up.