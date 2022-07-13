Allete Power Company Holds Grand Opening for Lake Superior Plaza

DULUTH, Minn.–Wednesday Allete’s Minnesota Power Company held a grand opening for it’s reimagined Lake Superior Plaza, that sits right in front of the company’s headquarters in the heart of downtown.

The space is located on the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street and it’s fully equipped with benches and tables, a green space, and a new added entrance on Lake Avenue. The plaza was specifically designed as a community gathering area where all are welcome.

Allete’s CEO Bethany Owen said, “We’ve used energy efficient LED lighting and the trees, as they grow a little bit, will provide shade and help reduce heat on the plaza. Virtually everywhere you look we have incorporated sustainability and community access into the design”.

The energy company says this plaza is a gift to the city, and also visually highlights sustainability efforts.

The Director of Customer Experience for MN Power Tina Koecher said, “It’s our front porch and we’re welcoming everybody to join on our front porch. Enjoy the swings, enjoy the trees and the shade, read a book, have some coffee, we’d love to have you”.

Some other features that are a part of the plaza include solar panels, swings, LED lights and a pollinator-friendly garden.