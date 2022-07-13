Annual Duluth Kennel Club Dog Show Begins This Week

DULUTH, Minn.- On Thursday the annual Duluth Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show gets started and will feature over 150 breeds of dogs, competing for the prestigious title of Best in Show. Judges will comb through the competition to find the dog that best defines its breed.

“This is a proving ground. This is where the judges, where you get the judges opinion on how good is your dog, and it has to do with gait and structure and confirmation and temperament and coat and what the characteristics are of that breed. You know what poodle looks most like a poodle,” says DKC president and show chairman, Carolyn Luchty, “Here we are in your hometown and to see the dogs live is really fun.”

The show will get started on Thursday and run through Sunday in the Pioneer Hall down at the DECC. Admission is $5 dollars for adults and $3 for children.