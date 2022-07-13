BWCA Day at Bagley Nature Area

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s BWCA day and to celebrate, Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness hosted an educational event over at the Bagley Nature Center.

The event was all about bringing a piece of the Boundary Waters to a local park with the hope of connecting people to nature. Attendees were taught a bit about the Boundary Waters, how to get there, and what kind of skills you’ll need when you arrive.

Wednesday’s event had canoeing, portaging, fire building, as well as map and compass tutorials.

“This is also part of our No Boundaries to the Boundary Waters program. So, we work with youth organizations and schools around the state to really build these skills to send students on Boundary Waters trips and have them have a really positive experience. So, part of this day is just bringing the community in on that,” Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness Education Director, Alison Nyenhuis says.

Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness will be celebrating BWCA day with the St. Paul Saints minor league baseball team on July 30th.