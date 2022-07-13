David McMillan Named Interim UMD Chancellor

DULUTH, Minn.– The University of Minnesota Board of Regents has officially appointed David McMillan as the interim chancellor at the University of Minnesota – Duluth.

In a 9-2 vote on Wednesday the former U of M regent was appointed for a two-year term.

University employees are excited for the opportunity to work with the former bulldog.

“I’m just so excited about the opportunity to learn from him, and to really help him as we work together. With so many great collogues at UMD, in bulldog country. So, I have been really excited to hear the support widely across the campus.”

University staff believe he is a good fit for the position at UMD.

“He is a bulldog. That is a tremendous advantage for our campus. He has a degree from UMD, he has always been interested in our campus, and particularly our students.”

McMillan issued a statement expressing his love for the city and its campus. He says in part, quote:

“I am called to serve this campus, one that has meant and continues to mean so much to me. I have invested a lifetime in the Northland, and my experiences in business, in civic leadership and on the UMD campus—and the University overall—have well prepared me to contribute to our campus’ future in meaningful ways over the next two short years. We have a lot of hard work in front of us and I’m eager to get started.”

McMillan is set to take over as interim chancellor starting this fall.