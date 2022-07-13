Duluth Holds the 14th Annual Sidewalk Shuffle Race

DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth’s Sidewalk Days kicked off today with the 14th annual Sidewalk Shuffle.

This 5k race helps the local YMCA raise money for community projects. People of the ages six and older were able to run alone.

The course is was an out and back, heading East up the shore along the Lakewalk.

It is a family-friendly event, and a few people were seen running with strollers.

Participants and supporters were able to refuel after the race, as two food trucks awaited them at the Endion station. The food trucks on site were ‘Tacos, Tacos, Tacos’ & ‘Updawg.’

Each runner received a free sidewalk shuffle t-shirt. There was also an award ceremony that took place between 12:45-1:15 P.M..

Results of the race will be posted on the Duluth YMCA website.