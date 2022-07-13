Hannah Alstead Fills 4th District Seat In Duluth City Council

DULUTH, Minn.– All eyes were on Duluth’s newly appointed City Councilor, Hannah Alstead, who was officially sworn into office Wednesday at City Hall.

Hannah was joined with Council President Arik Forsman, and Mayor Emily Larson during her ceremony.

The City Council voted Alstead to fill the vacant 4th District seat on Monday. Which was once held by the late Renee Van Nett, who died of cancer last month. She plans to address infrastructure, removing lead pipes in the city, expanding broadband access, creating an area for those experiencing homelessness to reduce encampments, and creating a safer community, while in office.

“One of the first things that’s what is going to come about is Broadband for the Lincoln Park district, and it’s really important that we support strong Broadband. I know there has been lots of different talks going on at the administration level, and things we will see more of tomorrow night what will be presented to us, and what we can actually do with that,” City Councilor, Hannah Alstead, said.

Alstead will serve as the fourth district city councilor until the end of 2023. A special election will happen in November of 2023 to fill the remaining two years of the term.