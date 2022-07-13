Hermantown’s Dallas Vieau added to USA Hockey’s U17 Team

Vieau will compete with the team in the U17 Five National Tournament in Colorado on August 9.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Wednesday morning Hermantown’s Dallas Vieau go word he was one of 20 hockey players to make the 2022 U17 men’s select team who will compete at the U17 Five National tournament in Colorado Springs, Colorado on August 9.

Vieau is coming off a season with hockey powerhouse Hermantown, where he scored 17 goals with 12 assists in 31 games, helping the Hawks to a Class A state championship title.