U Of M Board Approves Duluth Interim Chancellor Hire Over GOP Opposition

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents voted 9-2 on Wednesday to hire former regent and utility executive Dave McMillan for a two-year term as the Duluth campus’ interim chancellor after a contentious debate and opposition from legislative Republicans, who alleged a conflict of interest.

Regents James Farnsworth and Darrin Rosha voted no. By the same margin, the board approved offering McMillan a contract that includes a $250,000 salary and a $25,000 per year housing allowance.

University President Joan Gabel defended the process to select McMillan, which she acknowledged was “unusual” but denied a conflict. McMillan was among the regents who approved a pay raise for Gabel in a 9-2 vote last December. Gabel stepped away from the search on the advice of compliance officials and left the boardroom as regents debated McMillan’s hire on Wednesday morning.