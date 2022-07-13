UMD Volleyball Concludes Summer Camp Season

12 high school volleyball teams participated in the team camp Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn.- At Romano Gym the Bulldogs hosted their final camp of the summer with a team camp.

High school volleyball teams from across the Midwest came to campus to perfect skills on the court, compete in game like scenarios and build team chemistry ahead of the upcoming season.

“It’s a great way to start bonding together as a group, last years senior class aren’t here as they head into this upcoming school season, so it’s a good way to be together and spend some time together in the dorms, in the dining center and hanging out during the downtime, getting to know each other and figure out who your leaders are and ultimately trying to figure out what you’re going to do on the court,” says UMD’s head volleyball coach Jim Boos.

This camp concludes the volleyball camps this summer, but the girls will hit the court to compete in the St. Cloud State/Concordia St. Paul tournament on August 26.