Coffee Conversation: Hot Summer Toys With ‘Timeless Toys’

DULUTH, Minn. — Summer fun doesn’t always have to be on an electronic device, right? Scott Friedland, shopkeeper at Timeless Toys in Chicago, joined Dan Hanger on the morning show to give some fun summer toy ideas for indoors and outdoors. Click the video for five ideas and see below for more details.

Top Secret Mission Set $14.99

Solve the most difficult cases as you use your best detective skills as you master the 14 top secret missions. This kit includes all the tools; mission booklet, 13 training tasks, special invisible ink, spy pen, flashlight, ink pad and secret code ring.

Top Secret Missions Set – Timeless Toys Chicago

Build & Grow Tree House $24.99

Build, paint, decorate and grow your own wooden tree house! Use a variety of crafting techniques to create a colorful and growing tree house that you can play with long after crafting is done!

Build & Grow Tree House – Timeless Toys Chicago

Terra Kids – Maxi Hand Glider with Boomerang Setting

This glider flies through the air with ease. It has two different tail positions, for straight flight and loop de loops; made from a premium foam and plastic, it is perfect for the rugged outdoors. $19.99 https://timelesstoys.com/products/maxi-hand-glider-terra-kids



Glow Battle – Family Pack.

Unleash your warrior at your next birthday party, sleepover or group gathering with an epic glow-in-the-dark sword fight! Players arm themselves with (harmless) foam weapons then face off with one another in games like Knights of Old, Gladiators—or make up your own! $59.99 https://timelesstoys.com/products/glow-battle-family-pack



Obstacle Course In A Box $24.99