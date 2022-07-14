CSS Hosting Renowned Expert On Trauma, Addiction, And Gender For Seminar

DULUTH, Minn. — A psychology expert from California will stop by the College of St. Scholastica next week to share her understanding on several topics.

Dr. Stephanie Covington is a clinician and leads organizations that help address trauma, addiction, recovery, gender, relationships, and more.

The seven-hour training seminar is open to CSS students and those who work in social services, and right now 175 service providers between Minnesota and Wisconsin will be attending.

“She is world-renowned in trauma, addiction, and gender, and the intersectionality of all three,” Connie Gunderson, an associate professor with the social work department at CSS, said. “So we are offering her to come and talk to us about the evolving concepts of trauma to be trauma-informed, to understand the intersection with addiction, and to also take a look at how we are walking in the world with gender.”

The event runs next Wednesday, but is no longer accepting registrations.

The seminar has been paid for by a grant to CSS.