Dallas Vieau Reacts to USA Hockey Team Selection

Dallas Vieau will take the ice, sporting red, white and blue to compete against four other countries beginning August 9.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- On Wednesday, Hermantown forward Dallas Vieau took a huge stride in his hockey career being named to the final USA Hockey U17 Men’s Select Team.

What started as 54 Minnesotan hockey players came down to 20 athletes from across the country that will represent the United States in the Athletix Under-17 Five Nations Tournament in Colorado.

Vieau, who returned home Wednesday night following the All-Star game in New York says the news was a bit of a relief and is excited for the opportunity.

“It’s awesome, it feels good to be chosen to represent your country and I’ve put in a lot of work like off ice, on ice and it’s nice to get rewarded for it. It was nice to hear my name called and it was like relieving but it was also exciting at the same time,” says Vieau.

Dallas Vieau will take the ice, sporting red, white and blue to compete against four other countries beginning August 9 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.