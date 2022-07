Duluth Huskies Blow Past Mankato in Series Opener

First pitch for Game Two is set for 6:35 pm Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies returned to Wade Stadium tonight looking for a win over the Mankato Moondogs to snap a four-game losing streak.

The offense was booming tonight. Duluth put up ten runs through the first three innings. Peyton Powell and Colin Burgess led the way each with four RBIs.

