Former Soul Asylum Guitarist To Perform At Duluth’s ReaderFest Friday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Reader is celebrating its 25th anniversary at Friday’s ReaderFest at Bayfront Festival Park.

One of the bands includes a member of Soul Asylum, which put out “Runaway Train” back in 2000.

Dan Murphy, a Duluth native, used to be the longtime guitarist in Soul Asylum until 2012. He’s in a new band now called The Scarlet Goodbye.

Murphy says he’s ready to perform for the first time from Bayfront’s big stage.

“I’ve been playing music for 35 years and I think this is only the third band I’ve ever been in. So, kind of a new project. I enjoy it, it’s really fun. It’s like an ensemble feeling. It’s not just me. There’s Jeff who is another writer and singer, and the drummer, bass player, and keyboards. We have a keyboard player that plays the violin, which is really a nice touch, too,” Murphy said.

ReaderFest is from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.

There will be musical guests all day, food vendors, and a Kids Korner with “Dan the Monkey Man,” a ventriloquist, magician and even a climbing wall.