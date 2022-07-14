Proctor Football Returns to the Field

The Rails will take the field for the first time since 2019, kicking off against Cloquet on September 2.

PROCTOR, Minn.- After two years without any action, the Proctor football team is back on the field. Headed by a new coach Matt Krivinchuk, the Rails are hoping for a fresh start to the 2022 season.

“We’re trying to create a program that’s about player driven ownership, doing things that create unity, caring and teaching all of our core values and teaching kids abilities and we’re having life lessons everyday,” says Krivinchuk.

“It feels really good, it feels wonderful, glad I could be back out here with my boys again,” says senior wide receiver Quinn Schnabel.

