St. Louis County Hosts Civic Center Farmer’s Market

DULUTH, Minn.–St. Louis County hosted their Civic Center farmer’s market Thursday.

The market is located in the Civic Center festival space outside of the County Courthouse near City Hall. When going to the market you can expect to find around a dozen vendors with all different types of products such as eggs, produce, jams, and even crafts.

They even had a musician playing throughout the day and several food trucks.

“It’s fun to connect with people. To learn their names and see them come back week after week”, vendor owner Beth Dumas told us.

This farmer’s market happens every Thursday in the summer. Then the fall transition begins into the St. Louis County Depot Great Hall beginning in October.