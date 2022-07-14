Thunderbird Fighter Jets Soar Into Town for the 2022 Duluth Airshow

DULUTH, Minn.– The Monaco Air Duluth site was booming with sounds of jets on Thursday. Which means the United States Airforce Thunderbirds have made it to town.

With the 2022 Duluth air show happening just this weekend. The Thunderbirds flew into town once again to be the feature performer. While the community prepares to come out and see these famous fighter jets hit the skies, the pilots are excited to show off the skills of the U.S. Airforce.

“It’s really cool to come out here, perform for the crows and have everyone get instilled in them that the Airforce is a good thing, and what the jets can do, and what the team can do as a whole. We can really put on an awesome airshow and the jets can really do some amazing things,” Thunderbird number six Pilot, Daniel Kats, said.

The Thunderbirds also use the airshow to spread the message of the Airforce. Performing for people all over the continent. Their goal is to excite and inspire, as well as bring pride to America.

“The air show for us is really cool because we get to show off the pride, precision, and excellence of all the air men, as well as the Airforce itself. So really the U.S. as well, and all around the world, it’s a beacon of excellence for the Airforce and the U.S. itself,” Daniel said.

The Thunderbirds are just one of the 15 different groups that are expected to fly in this years airshow.

And just like the jets, excitement is flying all around as everyone, including the pilots, wait to see the jets soar into blue skies of Duluth.

“We are really excited to be here. This is one of our shows this year that we were really looking forward to,” Pilot Daniel said.

Tickets are already on sale. Organizers urge people bring ear plugs or headphones to protect your ears from hearing damage, as the jets will be loud.