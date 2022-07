Time Arc Theatre Gets Back On Stage For Two-Part Melodrama

DULUTH, Minn. – Time Arc Theatre in Superior is hitting the stage with a new two-part melodrama called “You Can’t Keep A Good Man Down” or “She Tried To Loathe Him But She Just Couldn’t Do It.”

The production is being held at the Elk’s Club at 1503 Belknap Street on July 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. There are Sunday matinees July 17 and 24 at 2 p.m.

It’s the theatre group’s first performance after a two-year COVID hiatus.

For more information, click here.