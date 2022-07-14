Tuffy’s Comeback Story From Starving Stray To New Health, Family

DULUTH, Minn. – A stray dog found starving to death in Cloquet in February is now living his best life with a new family in Duluth after seeing his story on FOX 21. Here’s Tuffy’s comeback story.

Jodi Carlson, a local vet tech in Duluth who found Tuffy, said the dog is between nine and 12 years old.

When we talked to Carlson around that time, even a seasoned pro like herself was surprised at what bad shape Tuffy was in.

“Even working in a vet clinic, we don’t even see dogs coming in this emaciated. You really only see these types of dogs in shelter situations where they’ve been roaming the streets months and months and months,” Carlson said in April.

Carlson spent three months giving it her all to get Tuffy, as she appropriately named him, back to better health.

He put on some weight and got prescriptions for kidney and gallbladder issues, which required Tuffy to sport a diaper.

But when Tuffy was finally healthy enough to get adopted, nobody was interested. Tuffy waited more than two months until a Duluth woman saw his story on FOX 21.

“I was sitting on the couch, I actually watched it a few times, your interview, and my husband was like, uh oh, and my husband was totally into it,” said Chandelle Cannon, who ended up adopting Tuffy.

“We did a sleepover to see how it went. And that sleepover went into, let’s try a couple more days, and then that turned into. OK, we want to keep him,” Carlson said.

Cannon works from home, which sits on acres of land. She said Tuffy has shown nothing but improvement while getting to know his new family.

“He’s very chill … he’s gained more weight even and he’s got more energy. And he’s even prancing and running a little bit outside,” Cannon said.

And after two months, Tuffy continues to put on the pounds and is even down to one prescription for his gallbladder — no longer needing those stylish diapers.

“I thought about fostering but I was going to wait until my kids are older, but it’s been a really rewarding experience to just be able to give him a good home for hopefully a few more years,” Cannon said.

It’s a lesson of love and patience, especially for older dogs like Tuffy who need a little extra care.

“It really wasn’t that much more work – and it’s definitely rewarding, so if people are interested in fostering or rescuing dogs, I’d say I’ve never done it and it’s definitely worth it. It feels good to give him a good home,” Cannon said.