Two Men Arrested In Duluth For Gun Crimes After One Person Is Shot

DULUTH, Minn. — A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting, according to Duluth police.

The DPD says officers were called out to a hospital just after 2 a.m. on Thursday for a 33-year-old man who came in with a gunshot wound.

After officers did some interviews, the investigation led them, the Violent Crimes Unit, and the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force to a 22-year-old suspect who they arrested during a traffic stop 10 hours later on the off-ramp from I-35 on 27th Avenue West.

The suspect was arrested and faces charges of second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The gunshot victim was treated and released from the hospital. He and the suspect know each other.

The investigation also led the agencies to execute four search warrants on Thursday.

They arrested a second man, who is 23, for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Officers seized four guns and some ammunition. One of the guns had been stolen.

“The Duluth Police Department continues to work tirelessly to hold those accountable for their actions and involvement in crimes of violence and the illegal possession of firearms,” Deputy Chief of Investigations, Nick Lukovsky, said in a press release.

FOX21 cannot name the two suspects until they are charged by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.