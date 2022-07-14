UMD Football Finishes Summer Camp Season with Youth Camp

Friday will be the last day for the campers and will wrap up the summer camp season for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team is holding a two-day youth camp out at Malosky Stadium for kids ages 3rd to 8th grade.

Getting a grip on the fundamentals on both the offense and defensive sides of the ball and had some fun learning from the Bulldogs they look up to.

“Growing up being able to come to these camps honestly just pushed you harder and made you realize what you have to go through to be able to get to that level and then a lot of the college players will give you tips on how to get to that level and what you have to do to end up working to that level and honestly it just helps a lot of the kids,” says freshman safety Ashton Hoffman.

