Woman Arrested After Stabbing In Duluth’s Central Hillside

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the Central Hillside neighborhood involving a man and a woman.

Officials said an officer was flagged down around 11:15 a.m. Thursday about the incident.

A 45-year-old man was found with a stab wound on the 300 block of East 5th Street. That man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers later arrested a 39-year-old woman on preliminary charges of 2nd degree assault.

