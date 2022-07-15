Coffee Conversation: Duluth Author Of ‘Trixie Bixby And Her 66 Pairs Of Socks’

DULUTH, Minn. — Angie Delf, a Duluth author of Trixie Bixby and Her 66 Pairs of Socks, stopped by the morning show Friday to talk about her inspiration to write the children’s book. Click the video above to hear more from Angie, and click here to purchase the book.