Coffee Conversation: Duluth Author Of ‘Trixie Bixby And Her 66 Pairs Of Socks’
DULUTH, Minn. — Angie Delf, a Duluth author of Trixie Bixby and Her 66 Pairs of Socks, stopped by the morning show Friday to talk about her inspiration to write the children’s book. Click the video above to hear more from Angie, and click here to purchase the book.
“Trixie is a spirited girl who loves her fun and colorful sock collection. She has 66 pairs! But is that too many? How can she use her socks to help others? Follow along as Trixie discovers the happiness of giving. This book about the intentionality behind minimalism is a story all ages can learn from and enjoy.” — Amazon description.