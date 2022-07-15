Duluth Airshow Advises People to Prepare for Traffic

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Airshow is set to take flight this weekend, but if you’re not attending by plane, you might want to prepare for the ground-level traffic.

“people come at the same time because they want to see the entire show which is great. so what we do is encourage people to make a plan make your route of what you want to do to get up here.”

The airshow has added a second entry this year. Both gates will open at 9am and close at 6pm with flights taking place between then.

“I can’t emphasize enough how exciting it is to actually be here and see everything. You might see a lot in the sky throughout the community, but actually coming up here to the Duluth airshow and seeing the planes taxi along, there’s a lot of stuff that goes on on the ground.”

Airshow coordinators tell us that the show brings in nearly 20 million dollars of revenue to the area each year. They also say that they’re expecting almost 60 thousand people at this years event.

“If you’ve never been to an airshow, or if you have, an airshow is completely different every year. So there’s something absolutely new this year compared to last year.

There will be 5 parking lot options and prices range depending on the lot. The types of parking passes include general admission, presidential chalet, and reserved flight line seats. Upon arrival, traffic advisors can help guide you to the best lot for your vehicle.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that they expect heavy traffic levels on interstate 35 and other routes leading to Duluth just prior to and after the airshow. Portions of traffic on the airports surrounding roads will be restricted at times during the event.

“We’re so thankful for all that the community supports in the airshow. Without the community we wouldn’t have an airshow like this.”

Airshow and parking tickets will be sold onsite, but you can also buy your passes now at the Duluth Airshow website.