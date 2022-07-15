First Splash Pad Event of the Summer

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth Parks and Recreations, and a Duluth Fire Department partnership, brought a fun outdoor water event to one local neighborhood earlier on Friday.

The first pop up splash fest of the summer was hosted at the Keene Creek Park. They featured a variety of different water games including water guns, and sprinklers. The Duluth Parks and Recreations center hopes this event will continue to draw the community out, and bring locals to the parks.

“So we are really excited that the three spots that we chose for these splash pads are just local neighborhood parks, and so it’s really great to see people being able to just walk on down to their local park. Cool off for the summer, for the day,” Parks and Recreational Specialist, Megan Lidd, said.

They will be hosting another splash pad at Harrison Park July 29th, and one at Riverside Park August 12th.