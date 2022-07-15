Hermantown Police: Driver’s Blood Alcohol Level Nearly Four Times Legal Limit

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — On Thursday night, a drunken driver ended up in a construction zone, according to the Hermantown Police Department.

The incident occurred around Miller Trunk Highway 194 in Hermantown.

The woman’s blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit at .30.

Police say no one was injured and she was arrested at the scene.

According to officials, there were four DWI arrests on Thursday night alone.