Lift Bridge Charter Association Donates Boats To Take First Responders Fishing

DULUTH, Minn. –Friday the Lift Bridge Charter Association donated seven charter fishing boats to a good cause. They went to the statewide organization “Heroes Helping Heroes”.

The charter association worked with

James Addiction charter fishing. They assigned seven captains to take out active or retired first responders. “Heroes Helping Heroes” is an organization that helps create a support system for first responders dealing with the stress and mental health challenges that can come with their very unique and difficult jobs.

About 20 members traveled to the Twin Ports for a fun fishing day. Those participating today are a combination of police, fire and EMS personnel.

“We’re proud to support these guys and get them out on the water. Its first responders you now they deal with PTSD on the job and its really important for them to get out and enjoy some recreational activities and help ease the burden of their experiences”, James Addiction Captain James Hall told us.

After a couple hours of fishing today, the heroes were able to gather with other fisherman from the community at a barbeque down at the Lakehead Boat Basin on Park Point.