Luciano the Portuguese Water Dog Takes Best in Show at DKC Dog Show

The Duluth Kennel Club Dog Show will see many more dogs in the ring through the end of the weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Friday, the 74th Annual Duluth Kennel Club Dog Show say many posh pups come into the ring to compete for the ultimate title of Best in Show.

From the seven categories of dogs one would come away with the title, that dog was Luciano, a six year old Portuguese Water Dog from Oregon owned by Laura Thost, together winning their ninth Best in Show title.

“Every breed has a standard, a written standard, every breed. You don’t judge the Portuguese Water Dog against the Irish Water Spaniel, you judge them against their written standard and this dog pretty much fits that standard to perfection,” says Best in Show Judge Ken Murray.

