Reader Fest Comes to Bayfront

DULUTH, Minn.– The Reader newspaper hosted their 25th anniversary with the Reader Fest Summer Festival Friday, over at Bayfront.

The locally found newspaper’s event continues until 11 Friday night. They hope to bring the community out to showcase a variety of local bands, such as The Scarlet Goodbye, and Sydney Hansen, The newspapers founder hopes to be able to gain attraction for themselves, and the community.

“Well I started the paper for $1,000 dollars, 25 years ago. $1,000 dollars, and I couldn’t turn a computer on, or I’ve never taken a journalism class. So, I was really well prepared to fail. Five years later it was really there, and I was so surprised I decided to have five free events for the public,” Founder of The Reader, Bob Booner, said.

They will be hosting a variety of events throughout the summer. Their next event being Sunday where they will host a free showing of the ‘Lego Movie’, at the West Theatre.