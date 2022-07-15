Street Dance Kicks Off in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth’s annual Street Dance kicked off this evening to celebrate with Sidewalk Days.

The 100 block of East First Street came alive with music and dancing, thanks to Ace’s in Duluth. Bands such as Darling Danger and Lake City Smokin’ Section brought the crowds out to enjoy the beautiful weather,

and some drinks.

“It’s a gorgeous day. We are going to have great music, we are going to have great drinks. You know, fast and efficient service, and it’s a beautiful day for a street dance. If you need any other reason than that, I can’t give you one,” Ace’s bartender, John McGee, said.

Ace’s Street Dance is a 21 plus event, and will continue until 10 p.m. The bars will remain open afterwards.