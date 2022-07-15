Superior Officer Arrested After Fatal Driving Crash

SUPERIOR, Wi. — A Superior Police Officer has been arrested after a fatal car crash Friday morning. He is being held on suspicion of homicide for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Police Chief Nicholas Alexander said that the crash occurred at about 1:15am along the 5200 block of E. 2nd Street in Superior.

One vehicle drove into the rear end of another vehicle. Police say a 23 year-old Eau Claire man in the front vehicle was killed. There were three other passengers on-board, and two were taken to a local hospital.

Police say the driver of the rear vehicle was an off-duty Superior Officer, Sergeant Greg Swanson.

Swanson is a 15-year veteran of the department. Chief Alexander said in a statement that an initial investigation led to the arrest of Swanson on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

Chief Alexander stated in a press release,

“the Superior Police Department has a practice of requesting an outside agency to investigate critical incidents that involve our officers. The purpose of this is to maintain transparency and to help promote public confidence in the process. As a result, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol, were requested to investigate this incident.”

In turn, the Douglas County District Attorney’s office said it has worked closely with Swanson on many cases and will request that a prosecutor from an outside office review this matter for possible charges.

Chief Alexander’s statement also said,

“this is a sad and tragic incident. We wish to express our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased, and our hopes of a speedy and successful recovery for the other occupants involved.”

Sergeant Swanson was booked in the Douglas County Jail early this morning. Chief Alexander says that Sergeant Swanson has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.