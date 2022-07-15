Two Injured From Flash Fire At Superior Refinery

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Two contractors were injured at Superior Refinery today due to a flash fire.

Cenovus says construction activity led to the fire around 1:20 this afternoon.

It was quickly extinguished with assistance from the Superior Fire Department.

The injured contractors were treated on site, and then transported to a local hospital for assessment and more treatment.

Work was shut down at the refinery temporarily, and was able to resume later in the day.

In a statement, Cenovus says: “The safety of our personnel and the community is our top priority. Cenovus takes all incidents very seriously and will be conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause.”