Be Aware of Beach Advisories Along North Shore

DULUTH, Minn. – With hot weather expected the next several days, beaches in the Northland should be busy.

There could be additional dangers than just the colder water temperatures along the North Shore.

Earlier this week the Minnesota Department of Health placed advisories to not enter the waters of Lake Superior at Agate Bay Beach in Two Harbors and Durfee Creek Area Beach north of Grand Marais.

Both had water samples come back this past Monday with higher levels of e-coli bacteria, possibly from fecal contamination.

Additional testing since have shown those levels have decreased, meaning the advisories have been lifted.

Anyone could still enter the water if there is an advisory, but there is a higher risk of getting sick.

Anyone who does fall ill is asked to contact the Minnesota Department of Health at 1–877-366-3455.

A complete list of beach health advisories can be found online.