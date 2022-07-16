DSA Hosts First Ever Reskilling Festival

DULUTH, Minn.– The Twin Ports Democratic Socialists of America chapter invited the public out for the first ever Community Reskilling Festival.

Over at the Central Hillside Community Center, the DSA offered a variety of free classes to help develop a more sustainable lifestyle. They included bike repair, creating herbal backyard tea, button making, and more. The Twin Ports DSA chapter hopes this event will help people feel more connected to the community.

“It’s just about how as a community we can show up for each other, and we can learn things, and we can kind of build resilience and build connection. And I think that’s really important in both just feeling hope,” Member of the DSA, Juliana Stoner, said.

The Twin Ports DSA Chapter is hoping to make this an annual event. If you want to get involved, you can visit their Facebook for more information.