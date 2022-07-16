Duluth Airshow Takes To The Blue Skies

DULUTH, Minn.– Aviation lovers came out in the thousands to watch as planes took to the skies for Minnesota’s largest airshow.

A show that highlights the incredible skills of the U.S. Airforce. People were awed as the planes zipped through the air with precision and speed. One family came out not only to watch the famous aerial acrobatics, but to show their love for the military.

“I just think the speed, the sound, the speed, and just the appreciation I have for the military,” Aviation Spectator, Anne Beaufeaux, said.

The Duluth airshow brought out 15 performance groups. Including the F-35 Demo, the B-25 Bomber squadron, and the headlining act of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. But souring higher than any of the planes was the appreciation and patriotism felt by the crowd.

“There’s a big military presence here, I love that. And people seem to be, when it’s something that represents our country and all the military here, they seem to be really kind at events like this. And I’m not really afraid to be here as far as security and stuff like that because people love our country, and they come out to support the air force,” Anne said.

With crowds expected to reach 50,000, all heads were to the sky to watch the planes take off in a blur. An event that people believe brings excitement to the area, and draws in families from all over to experience the power of American aviation.

“I wanted to plan some exciting things to do while she was here, so we have done a lot of crazy things and this is just one adventure that I thought she would like, and it’s something I’ve never done,” Anne said.

The 2022 Duluth Airshow featured more than just fast planes. They also held one of the largest static displays of aircrafts in the Midwest.

This event will continue into Sunday.