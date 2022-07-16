More Campsites, Trails Reopen at Voyageur As Flood Waters Recede

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – As flood waters along the Rainy Lake basin continue to drop from historic levels, conditions are improving at Voyageurs National Park.

Maintenance staff have repaired the locator lake trail this week, allowing people to access this part of the park starting July 16.

That also includes the four campsites part of the Chain-of-Lakes at Locator, War Club, Quill, and Loiten lakes.

Work still continues to open more campsites as flood damage is repaired. That includes over a dozen in the Rainy Lake portion. They could open next week, or closures may extend through the rest of July.

People can get a full list of closures and updates at the park’s website.