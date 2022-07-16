The Guardian Angels of West Duluth Brings in Donations

DULUTH, Minn.– The Guardian Angels of West Duluth organization held a Fill a Tent event over at Memorial Park.

With a tent set up in the grass, they spent the day bringing in donations to help make the lives of those who are living on the street easier. They collected bug spray, water, tents, hygiene products, and other necessities

Their goal is not just to help the homeless, but help those who can’t afford these products on their own.

“It’s not just for the homeless, it’s for the less fortunate. It has nothing to do with the homeless per say, it has to do with the fact that they’re humans,” PR Director for the Guardian Angels, Lisa Davis, said.

The next Fill a Tent event will be held next April, but you can donate anytime throughout the year by dropping off items at the Jimmy’s Nuts and Bolts in West Duluth.